SoundTheHorn campaign to honor transportation workers in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority will participate in the #SoundTheHorn campaign Thursday afternoon to honor transportation workers across the region.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the PVTA, the campaign is a day of action to sound fleet horns to honor transportation workers across the region. All trains and buses running in service will give two one-second horn blasts at 3 p.m.

#SoundTheHorn is a tribute to transportation workers who have provided critical service for healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to make sure that our public transit workers continue to be recognized for their tireless efforts to maintain operations, deliver essential services, and protect and serve the public” PVTA spokeswoman Brandy Pelletier said.

Anyone who sees or hears PVTA buses or vans sounding their horns at 3 p.m. today is encouraged to use the #SoundTheHorn hashtag to post audio and video in support.

At 3pm today, we'll #SoundTheHorn with transit agencies across the US to recognize our heroes—the courageous people keeping transit running for other essential workers during this #COVID19 health crisis. ✊



👂 Listen for the sound of our #HeroesMovingHeroes

📹 Show your support pic.twitter.com/ESk51neFIQ — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) April 16, 2020

Today at 3pm Connecticut honors transit workers!



“This is a special tribute to the thousands of train and bus operators serving on the front lines during the Coronavirus crisis,” said CTDOT Commissioner Giulietti.https://t.co/sWzdQMXcLF#SoundTheHorn pic.twitter.com/REhf7xgp4V — CTrail Hartford Line (@hartfordline) April 16, 2020