SoundTheHorn campaign to honor transportation workers in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority will participate in the #SoundTheHorn campaign Thursday afternoon to honor transportation workers across the region.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the PVTA, the campaign is a day of action to sound fleet horns to honor transportation workers across the region. All trains and buses running in service will give two one-second horn blasts at 3 p.m.
#SoundTheHorn is a tribute to transportation workers who have provided critical service for healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make sure that our public transit workers continue to be recognized for their tireless efforts to maintain operations, deliver essential services, and protect and serve the public” PVTA spokeswoman Brandy Pelletier said.
Anyone who sees or hears PVTA buses or vans sounding their horns at 3 p.m. today is encouraged to use the #SoundTheHorn hashtag to post audio and video in support.