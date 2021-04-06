South Canal Street in Holyoke road closures continue

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Work continues along South Canal Street in Holyoke to install new sewer pipes.

South Canal Street is closed at Main Street and Cabot Street through Friday, April 16. Local traffic will be allowed during the day. South Canal Street will be opened to eastbound traffic at night and westbound traffic will be detoured at Cabot Street to Main Street.

S. Canal Street in Holyoke Closure (City of Holyoke)

According to the city of Holyoke, the $10 million project is mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency to separate storm drains and sewer lines throughout the South Holyoke area. The improvements will reduce the discharge of combined sewage to the Connecticut River during significant rainfall events.

You can become one of our trackers by reporting traffic, accidents, road closures and more!

Download the Waze App

Open App Click on the Search button on the bottom of Waze. Click on your profile name on the very top with the arrow > Scroll to the bottom to find and click on Waze groups > Click to join: 22News Traffic Trackers Join Team

Thank you for joining our team, we look forward to seeing you on the road in the Wazer 22News Traffic Trackers team!