South Carolina’s state primary may impact Super Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – South Carolina had its state primary on Saturday and it might seriously impact Tuesday’s state primary.

Over the weekend, Joe Biden landed a significant victory in the South Carolina primary and he’s hoping that leads to more victories on Super Tuesday.

Joe Biden won the South Carolina Primary on Saturday and it was a much-needed victory for the former Vice President. He told supporters at his rally that this victory showed he’s still a contender in the race to become the Democratic presidential nominee. Biden also used the rally to turn his attention to the states that will be voting tomorrow, urging Democrats to choose him over Senator Bernie Sanders.

The field of Democratic presidential candidates got a little smaller over the weekend as well. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the Presidential race on Sunday, just two days before Super Tuesday. Buttigieg was vying to become the youngest President in U.S. History at the age of 37. His decision to suspend his bid comes after former Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary by a landslide on Saturday.

Shortly after the polls closed in South Carolina, Democratic Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer had dropped out of the race. The California billionaire spent about $158 million on TV and radio ads, including $21 million in South Carolina.

14 states, including Massachusetts, will hold their presidential primaries tomorrow on Super Tuesday.