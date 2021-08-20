South End Community Center back to school block party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s South End Community Center did itself proud Friday with a school send off picnic for the hundreds of children attending community center programs.

Lunch, free backpacks and other school supplies along with an afternoon of recreation awaited these children who hope to be in the best of spirits for the start of school later this month. Executive Director Wesley Jackson looked around, seeing nothing but happy, motivated children.

“Having all our kids here from all of our programs, it’s just amazing to having a fun time before they go back to school. It’s important to give back to the community. That’s what we’re here for,” said Jackson.

Soraya Rene Blissett, a 12-year-old attending the community center event, told 22News, “I would like to say, this is so fun. I’ve been here since I was six. And it’s been so great. There’s a lot of stuff to do and it’s just wonderful.”

The South End Community Center will soon be celebrating another important event. October will mark six years since the imposing building went up on Marble Street in the heart of the city’s South End neighborhood.