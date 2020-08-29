South End Community Center hosts first annual “Unity in the Community” competition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Young people from Springfield’s African-American community competed on the basketball court Saturday with police and sheriff’s department personnel.

The South End Community Center hosted the first annual “Unity in the Community” competition, organized by police officers and members of the Hampden county sheriff’s department.

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood donned her athletic gear and demonstrated her support for the goals of the hoop shoot out.

Clapprood told 22News, “I have always been about kids, and cops getting together, the only way we’re going to bridge any gap, they have to get to know each other, both sides, if you can put a face to a name, it automatically builds up that relationship.”

“Unity in the Community” organizers Jason Bland and deputy sheriff Joseph Harris feels as the commissioner does about removing barriers between local youth and the men and women in blue.

Former South End Community Center Director, Mayor Domenic Sarno lent his support to the goals of this spirited competition on a basketball court.



“The only time we can bring youth and police together, it’s a win-win situation and sports is a blanket item,” said Mayor Sarno.