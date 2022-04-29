SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Money doesn’t grow on trees, but on this Arbor Day, UMassFive Federal Credit Union made a generous donation to a local community center.

The South End Community Center in Springfield is now on the receiving end of more than $5,000. Credit Union President Richard Kump explained the size of the gift as he posed with the leadership of the South End Community Center.

“We understand how you can turn a dollar into two. We were just very fortunate this time, and we had some great people involved and they turned $500 into $5,500,” said Credit Union President Richard Kump.

It was a deeply personal moment for Mayor Domenic Sarno, who had been South End Community Center Executive Director for many years at its former location was destroyed during the June first, 2011 Tornado.

Sarno says the money received today will keep the community center’s family-friendly programs going strong.