South End Community Center to be given $75,000 of state funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An announcement was made to give $75,000 of state funding to the South End Community Center in Springfield Thursday morning.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Representative Carlos Gonzalez announced at 10:15 a.m. that the South End Community Center will receive $75,000 from the FY2020.

The South End Community Center opened on October 26, 2017, and has provided programs and amenities for the South End community.

“The South End Community Center is very near and dear to my heart! I want to thank Representative Carlos Gonzalez for his leadership and working with his colleagues and our Springfield state delegation in securing this important funding that will help our youth programs. Executive Director Wesley Jackson has done a tremendous job running the SECC and I’m proud to see my old stomping grounds continuing to thrive in helping the families of our South End community.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

According to the city’s website, the Community Youth Corps program promotes community awareness and community participation as an alternative to gang involvement while gaining leadership skills needed in today’s society. The program serves 11-18-year-olds at the South End Community Center and will enroll 50 youth.

The services within the program include business and economics exposure, health fitness and nutrition, career planning and higher education, exposure to elements of the criminal justice system and performing arts and culture.

“Advocating for resources for the youth of Springfield continues to be one of my priorities as a Legislator. The SECC provides exceptional leadership, educational and recreational programs and serves as a city safe haven for youth which has deterred crime and violence”