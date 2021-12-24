South End Congregation Church hold Christmas Eve service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Worshippers at the South Congregational Church took part in a Christmas Eve service to mark the holiday.

Soft candle light illuminated the service, an intentional choice to create a calm environment. The Reverend of the church told 22News one of the most important things about services like these is bringing people together when they need it most.

“You can read the same scripture passages, for example the John text that says ‘there is a light in the darkness and the darkness did not overcome it.’ You can read that to yourself and you can feel the resonance of it. But it’s more powerful when you hear it read in a community, and when you have light shared in community,” said Reverend Lindsey Peterson.

COVID-19 guidelines were followed during the service, masks staying on for the whole duration.