SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and faculty from South End Middle School gathered at the Basketball Hall of Fame Monday afternoon to honor the 8th grade “Step Up Graduation.”

It’s a special ceremony to send the 8th graders off to high school in the fall, sponsored by MGM Springfield’s “Adopt-a-School” program. South End Middle School was the first ever school to be “adopted” in the program.

The middle school’s principal, Yara DePalma-Gonzalez spoke with 22News about the recognition, “It’s really the culmination of all of the hard work, and really an opportunity for us to share in the academic achievement of our students and we have been really fortunate this year to partner with MGM, and they have really have appreciated and acknowledged the work that we do at South End Middle School.”

Springfield’s Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Superintendent Daniel Warwick, and MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley, were also at the event to send off the 8th grade class.