South Hadley business adapts to social distancing to offer live music

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic brought western Massachusetts to a near standstill, there was music in the air at a popular South Hadley nightspot.

As the band, The Savage Freds, regaled the receptive crowd with popular hits from the 90s, Drunken Rabbit Brewing owner David Smith expressed confidence that he had done everything possible to assure the safety of his staff as well as his 150 guests.

Logistically speaking, his club is in a good place lending itself to the return of live music. “You can’t have bands indoors, but we’re fortunate where we have enough seating in our patio, so this allows us additional seating out there,” Smith said.

Before letting the public know that live music was returning to South Hadley on a Saturday night, Smith carefully mapped out a plan of compliance to keep customers and staff as safe as possible based on state mandated protocols.

“They’ve got to maintain six feet table to table, make sure when anybody gets up, they’re wearing their masks,” Smith told 22News.

And in keeping with doing the right thing, Smith said in no uncertain terms, nobody can go to the bar. There was confidence in his voice that he played it by the book down the line to insure an infection free experience during this critical time.