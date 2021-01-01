South Hadley family welcomes twins, first babies born at Baystate Medical Center in 2021

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley couple are sitting on top of the world, filled with joy on this first day of the new year.

They’re the proud parents of twins, a boy and a girl, Shea and Violet. Shea was born exactly 19 minutes past midnight followed by Violet 23 minutes past on New Year’s morning at Baystate Medical Center.

The mother, Autumn Scanlon, told 22News there had been some question as to when she would give birth to the twins.

“A lot of the nurses were saying that they thought one would come on New Year’s Eve, and one would come on New Year’s day. But it didn’t happen to work out that way,” said Autumn.

When the Scanlon’s bring the new born twins home, they’ll be welcomed by their eight-year-old brother and three-year-old sister. Shea was born weighing 5 lbs, 10 oz. and Violet was born weighing 6 lbs, 4oz.