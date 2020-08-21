South Hadley now the only western Massachusetts area with high-risk COVID-19 threat level

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Baker-Polito administration, the Hampshire County town of South Hadley is now the only community in western Massachusetts labeled as high risk on the color-coded COVID-19 map.

High-risk communities are colored red, indicating there are more than eight cases per 100,000 residents.

“Everyone in those high-risk communities and we’ve been talking to them regularly needs to be aware that their community is seeing an extremely high rate of transmission,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “And take appropriate precautions.”

The weekly report indicates that South Hadley has a total case count of just over 200, with an average daily incidence rate of nearly 11 per 100,000 people. Some residents of South Hadley told 22News that they’re trying to follow all safety guidelines to prevent any further cases.

“Wash your hands and social distance, and follow the guidelines,” said Becky Pietrzykiwski of South Hadley. “Do what you can to keep your loved ones safe.”

Eastern Massachusetts currently has 9 communities deemed high risk for COVID-19.

Sixteen communities in Massachusetts have moved from moderate to low risk and Springfield, Easthampton, and Holyoke have been updated to yellow as a moderate risk.

Click here to view the upated COVID-19 colored map.