South Hadley Police asking parents to talk to kids about school threats

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police are asking parents to speak with their children after back-to-back threats towards South Hadley schools Thursday and Friday.

South Hadley Police told 22News that all threats to the schools and students are taken seriously and are investigated thoroughly. Police are asking parents to speak with their kids and emphasize the seriousness of this issue.

If you discover anything that can assist in the investigation, contact South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231 and press 6.

You can also request to speak with the Detective Bureau by dialing 3.