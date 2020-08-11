South Hadley Police launches new program to help solve crime

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department has created a new program that allows its resident’s home surveillance systems to help solve crime within the town.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, the Surveillance Camera Registry and Monitoring program (SCRAM) partners with residents and business owners who voluntarily register the locations of their video surveillance systems.

The new program makes it easier for South Hadley police to pinpoint areas of video footage and enlist the assistance of the community to help provide video evidence. Officials say the program is free and ensures the department cannot look at your cameras.

SCRAM will only be used for reference to know who has cameras in the area whenever a crime is committed.