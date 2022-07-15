SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to a social media post by the South Hadley Police, 53-year-old Rebecca Patterson of Westhampton is missing. Patterson is described as a white female, 5’4″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing camo pants, a blue shirt, and grey shoes.

If you have seen or have any information on her whereabouts- you are asked to contact the South Hadley Police at 413-538-8231