South Hadley Selectboard takes a stand against racism

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Selectboard is taking a stand against racism following the recent and ongoing acts of violence against the Black community.

The Selectboard said they will review policing, housing, transportation, and other policies to address racism across the town. In addition to working with the municipal government and school systems, the town wants to address racism as a public health crisis.

22News spoke with Andrea Miles, a member of the Selectboard, who told us she hopes other committees will follow their lead in making a change.

“I am hopeful that other boards and committees in town will examine their policies and the way they do business, with a real eye for self-critique, to see if there are any week spots or any blind spots,” Miles.

The select board is calling on the South Hadley Community to become educated on all forms of racism.

They plan to regularly engage with committees and commissions to ensure people are held accountable for their actions.