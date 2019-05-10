South Hadley students send hundreds of letters in support of education funding

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at South Hadley High School are asking state lawmakers to fund the future of public education.

The Student Council presented State Senator Jo Comerford and Representative Dan Carey with more than 750 letters in support of the bipartisan Promise Act.

“I’d hate to see the younger students have to go through this every year they are here,” said Hannah Gebhardt, Student Council President.

A copy of the letters will also go to Gov. Charlie Baker. Gebhardt told 22News students were inspired when they heard about possible layoffs in the district.

“When we heard that 11 teachers would either be cut or reduced, it shook our world,” said Gebhardt.

“We are looking at layoffs, so we have about $950,000 worth of staff reductions,” explained Superintendent Dr. Nicholas Young.

Dr. Young added that the Promise Act wouldn’t be a complete fix for the budget, but it would help.

The Promise Act would provide more funding to public schools in Massachusetts and would rework the formula used to determine how much funding each public school gets.

State Senator Jo Comerford told 22News, “Special Ed, or English language learners, or communities that are disproportionately low income, or healthcare costs – it addresses those issues head-on, I am inspired. I am inspired to fight harder for our schools,” Comerford said.

The Bill would be the biggest overhaul of school funding since 1993.

Representative Carey told 22News that to fully fund public education, $1.5 to $2 billion is needed.

“It’s got to come from somewhere,” he said. “So, that’s something we are working on with the Fair Share Amendment. It’s moving but it’s a slow process.”

The Fair Share Amendment would create an additional tax on a person’s annual income if they make more than $1 million.

The Senate will debate the proposed budget, including the Promise Act, on May 20th.

