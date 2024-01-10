WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rains Tuesday night into Wednesday have caused street flooding issues but also led to the closure of at least one western Massachusetts school.

Westfield Public Schools Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Dargie told 22News the Southampton Road School will be closed Wednesday as a result of the flooding. All other schools in the city are open as normal, however.

Several local school districts, primarily in Franklin County, have delayed openings on Wednesday morning. Click here for a complete listing.