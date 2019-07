SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A barn was completely destroyed after a fire in Southwick.

Southwick Fire Department was called to Sheep Pasture Road for a report of a barn on fire.

Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson told 22News, the fire happened just 20 minutes after thunderstorms began rolling through the area.

Anderson said the main concern of that barn fire was making sure the fire didn’t spread to nearby homes.

Sheep Pasture Road is currently closed to traffic.