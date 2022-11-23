SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick Regional High School held a state championship banner ceremony Wednesday, 45 years in the making.

The 1977 boys soccer team’s state title banner was unveiled with nine of the team’s players in attendance, 45 years and a day after the win. They defeated St. Mary’s of Worcester 1-nothing on November 22, 1977.

The players described the match as more of a brawl than a soccer game. The unique team, which featured 14 seniors, was ready for the challenge and thrilled to gather one more time to celebrate decades later.

“It was a rough game. It was very physical. Brent Davison my teammate who has since passed scored that winning goal and didn’t remember it because right after that he got a concussion. I say it’s never too late to do the right thing and this is the right thing. Even though it’s taken this long I don’t think anyone on the team has ill feelings because it is happening.” Dave Lapan, Wing Fullback for Southwick Boy’s Soccer

The win over St. Mary’s clinched the Western-Central title but for reasons still not totally clear the eastern Massachusetts champions opted out of playing for the United States title making the Western-Central game the final contest of the season. The banner was actually made almost 10 years ago but its legitimacy couldn’t be determined until now.