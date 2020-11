SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday marks the 250th birthday of the town of Southwick!

In 1770, the town became its own community having broken away from Westfield.

To celebrate their 250th anniversary, the town will be having a car parade starting around 1:30 p.m. Participation will be limited to 25 licensed vehicles that signed up in advance.

There will also be a one hour presentation starting at 7:00 p.m. featuring pictures from the 250th photo contest, and it will be streamed on Facebook.