Southwick celebrates 250th town anniversary with holiday decoration competition

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeowners in the town of Southwick have had an added incentive to decorate their homes for the holidays.

Recognition for having the most wonderfully decorated home happens to be a highlight in the town’s 250th-anniversary celebration.

Southwick resident, Sam Goodwin is among the 20 finalists in the town-wide competition.

“I went all out this year trying to celebrate Southwick’s 250th,” said Goodwin. “The storm a couple of weeks ago really messed up my plans.”

The most beautifully decorated home competition seems to have spurred many Southwick homeowners to have gone all out this year.

Al Fairlie’s finely decorated home caught the eye of the 22News camera. Only to find his home is not in the top 20.

Fairlie told 22News, “I think it’s all great in the holiday spirit. It brings out the best in everybody. It’s nice to see the house lit up, and everyone participating.”

It’s clear the judges will have a tough time picking a winner from these many homes so beautifully decorated for the holidays.

The 250th-anniversary committee will make that tough choice New Year’s eve, during the town’s first night celebration at the Powder Mill School