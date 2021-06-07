Southwick Chief of Police receives special thanks

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick Chief of Police Kevin Bishop received a gesture of thanks from the students, faculty and staff at Southwick Regional High School.

Chief Bishop has worked hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure the students, especially seniors have happy memories, despite the obstacles of the past 15 months. For the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021, Chief Bishop organized and participated in a senior drive-around parade to celebrate the students’ accomplishments.

The Class of 2021 parade was the last time Chief Bishop would lead a parade as an active police officer, as he plans to retire in just a few weeks. He led a caravan through Southwick and Granville before returning to the high school for final goodbyes.

On returning to the school, Chief Bishop received a standing ovation from the crowd, and there was a message left on the fence, ‘Thanks Chief Bishop.”

The Southwick seniors had their last day of class on Thursday and the drive around parade was held at 4 p.m. Friday. The senior prom is this Thursday and graduation will be held outside at the high school on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.