SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Congregational Church held a prayer vigil to end all violence Wednesday evening.

In an era of mass shootings and with the ongoing war in Ukraine the vigil was held to bring peace to the community.

“We don’t have any other course right now besides praying so that is why we wanted to come together and to do that offer prayer and to show our concerns as well,” said Reverend Paul Nesbit of Southwick Congregational Church.

Reverend Nesbit emphasized the importance of ending violence by coming together as a community of peace.