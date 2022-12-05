SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Representative Nick Boldyga and Senator-Elect Paul Mark, along with community leaders and officials, will be touring different towns in the district on Monday.

The tour will end with a $150,000 check that will be given to the Southwick Civic Fund for their Regional Food Pantry program, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of State Representative Nick Boldyga.

Representative Nick Boldyga was just re-elected to his 7th term in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Senator-Elect Mark was elected to his 1st term in the Massachusetts Senate, after serving six terms in the House. Each of their districts shares several towns, such as Chester, Granville, Huntington, Middlefield, Southwick, and Tolland.

Their tour on Monday begins in Huntington at 9:30 a.m. at The Village Closet. They will both meet with the staff for the nonprofit “It Takes a Village” which serves thousands of families in western Massachusetts. The organization provides free postpartum and early parenting support.

The next town on their tour is Blandford at the Blandford Country Store at 10:30 a.m. The Rep. and Sen-Elect will stop for a coffee and will meet with the business owner. Then at 10:45, they will tour the tour with Town Administrator Christopher Dunn and other officials.

Their last stop on Monday is in Southwick at 1:15 p.m. where there will be a check presentation to the Southwick Civic Fund in the old church building. The $150,000 was secured in the Economic Development bill that was just signed into law in November. The President of the Civic Fund, Joe Deedy, will be there to receive the check.