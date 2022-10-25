SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – An event held in Southwick Tuesday recognized the essential town employees who responded to the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis.

At the event, those workers were awarded with pins and certificates. Among those honored were members of the Southwick police and fire departments.

“I think as a town, we kept thinking of how could we at least say thank you to the great people we have in this town, the employees,” said Joe Deedy, President of Southwick Civic Fund. “Overall, it was a great way to say thank you to everyone involved, everyone who was an essential worker at the time.”

“The COVID crisis was an extraordinary time for all of America, and here in Southwick we had a lot of folks do extraordinary things during that period of time,” said Jim Putnam, a volunteer.

The event celebrated those who put forth others before themselves during such trying times.