Southwick CrossFit gym on mission to improve physical health of girls

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A CrossFit gym in Southwick is using its space to change the lives of local high school girls.

CrossFit TLA in Southwick is holding Friday night classes in partnership with the Southwick Sports and Family Network. The strength and conditioning program is aimed at increasing the physical health of girls.

But it isn’t all fitness. After the free weekly class concludes with a lesson related to self-esteem, personal strengths and positive traits.

The program is headed up by a Southwick High School guidance counselor.

Coach Stephanie Lecrenski told 22News, “It is wonderful. They are happy, smiling and laughing, they look and feel empowered during these classes. In this day and age when we have a lot of kids on social media, and they are pretty sedentary, these types of programs are super important to get them up and moving and active, but also engaged with respect to their peers and their friends.”