Southwick families attend city’s first winter carnival

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The committee spearheading Southwick’s 250th anniversary is looking towards the future.

The committee invited everyone in town to Southwick’s first winter carnival Saturday at Southwick Regional High School.

They put the emphasis on family activities, impressing on the children the importance of Southwick’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Committee member Cindy Marshall told 22News, “This is so good because fifty years ago I was here, born and raised, [for the] the 200th. I remember that very clearly, so all these youngsters they’re going to be here.”

The winter festival was the first ever in Southwick, and judging by the large turnout, some commented it should become an annual family event.