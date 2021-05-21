Southwick family returns winning $1M lottery ticket to customer who threw it away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a whopping $515 million.

One family had a million-dollar ticket in their hand after a customer had tossed this winning ticket aside to be thrown away.

What would you do if you found a million-dollar lottery ticket?

“I mean I had $1 million in my hand and on the other and I wanted to do something good,” said Abhi Shah, son of Lucky Spot owner.

Abhi is referring to a lottery ticket his mother, Aruna Shah, had sold to one of their regular customers. The ticket sat discarded in the store for 10 days after the customer assumed it wasn’t worth anything, and handed it back to be tossed out or for the second chance drawing.

“One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and [noticed] that she didn’t scratch the number,” Abhi said. “I scratched the number and it was one million dollars underneath the ticket.”

After much deliberation…the Shah’s said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“We didn’t sleep two nights,” said Maunish Shah, owner of Lucky Spot. “He called my mom, grandparents in India, they said give it back we don’t want that money.”

The family decided to return the ticket. Since the customer visited the store often, they knew where to find her.

“As soon as she came in, I hand her $1 million ticket and she freaked out and cried like a baby,” said Maunish. “She sat down on the floor right here.”

The Lucky Spot, proving to be a lucky spot, and home to some very kind people.