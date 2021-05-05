Southwick Fire Dept. to conduct prescribed burn Thursday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick residents may see or smell some smoke around town Thursday. But, officials say it’s nothing to be concerned about.

The Southwick Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn to benefit wildlife at the Southwick Wildlife Management Area.

So if you’re anywhere near South Longyard Road Thursday, you may notice fire trucks and smoke for part of the day.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Chief Anderson at the Southwick Fire Department at (413)-569-6363.

