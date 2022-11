SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A pinning ceremony was held for a Southwick firefighter who has served the longest within the department.

Dennis Day, aka D-Day, was honored on Monday with Badge One. He has served for 32 years and is recognized as the most senior firefighter in the department. D-Day was joined by his wife, Melissa, and their family.

“He serves with the best intentions, his loyalty to the town and the department are unmeasurable and he is a true leader among the members. Congratulations Dennis! It is certainly well deserved. Stay Safe Brother!” Southwick Fire Department

The department is led by Chief Rich Stefanowicz along with Deputy Chief Bishop.