Southwick food pantry asking for donations as demand increases 40% due to Covid-19

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Covid-19 has changed thousand of peoples daily lives, including how and where they get their food.

Our community Food Pantry in Southwick gives food to residents in need throughout Southwick, Tolland, and Granville. They are now serving over 275 people a week.

Not only did Covid-19 change lives but, it changed how this food pantry accepts donations. Now more than ever the non-profit is in need of the community’s help. Instead of donating food items, they are asking for monetary donations to prevent the spread of the virus.

Deb Herath, board member of Our Community Food Pantry, told 22News, “Every time we get food, because of COVID-19, it has to be disinfected and stored for a while to really make sure we aren’t spreading it.”

In the month of March alone the food pantry saw a 40 percent increase in people using its services. Families can pick up a week’s worth of groceries at the pantry all while remaining safe from Covid-19.

Our Community Food Pantry is open:

Monday – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday – 10 a.m. to noon

Wednesday 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Find out how to give a monetary donation to Our Community Food Pantry.