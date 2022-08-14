SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – People of a certain age will instantly recognize the pleasure of enjoying a root beer float with vanilla ice cream.

The Southwick Historical Society honored the sweet combination with a Root Beer Float Social fundraiser at the Southwick History Museum, in keeping with the theme of going back in time. The historical society takes great pride in the uniqueness of buildings that survived the ravages of time.

Linda Schomer from the Southwick Historical Society said, “The Gillett Cigar Factory was built in 1872. It’s one of the last remaining cigar factories hand made, in the Connecticut River Valley.”

In keeping with the bygone era flavor of the day, Sunday’s itinerary included visits to the iconic Gillett Cigar Factory and the Joseph Moore House, buildings that are steeped in Southwick history from the 18th and 19th centuries.