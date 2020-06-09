Southwick holds annual town elections

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Southwick headed to the polls on Tuesday to fill 19 positions in their town government.

The original election day was scheduled to be May 12, but was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

There are two contested races this year: one is for Select Board Chairman between incumbent Russell Fox, a Republican, and unenrolled candidate Charles Brett Colson II. The other contested race is for moderator.

Tuesday’s polling location was moved to the senior center, and several measures were in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The town clerk said Tuesday’s vote will be a good test for later elections.