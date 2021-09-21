Southwick holds job fair amidst report of Massachusetts slow growth in employment

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Job growth is slowing in Massachusetts, according to the latest jobs report.

It’s what we’ve been hearing since the state reopened, businesses need the workers to meet the demand of customers. A familiar sight for many employers, job fairs popping up across western Massachusetts. All with the one goal in mind.

Amber Bach, a member of the Economic Development Commission in Southwick, said, “We just felt that a lot of businesses needed some help. We saw a lot of help wanted signs, so we wanted to try to help them out.”

In Southwick, the Economic Development Commission would normally be putting on a home business show to promote their local businesses, but with so many industries hurting from the pandemic, they decided to hold a job fair instead.

Bach added, “I noticed a lot of businesses were doing limited days open or limited times open, or just drive through or things like that just because they didn’t have the employees to cover.”

Job growth in Massachusetts is showing signs of slowing down. According to a jobs report from the state, August only saw a job increase of 2,600, which falls significantly short of July’s growth of 41,000 jobs. The state’s total unemployment rate increased in July. It was 4.9 percent and in August at 5 percent. That’s slightly below the national rate of 5.2 percent.

Virginia Maldonado with A. Dorsey Construction and Remodeling said, “A lot of people have been home and have had a lot of time to think about how they want to remodel their house, because of that high need. We’ve definitely had a lot of projects to work on so we are looking to fulfill a lot of the roles.”

As of August, 3.5 million Massachusetts residents are employed, 185,000 are out of work. The hospitality industry saw some job growth last month, but Education and Health Services lost 200 jobs.