Southwick holds outdoor town meeting

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Southwick was eager to get back to business between officials and residents, holding an outdoor special town meeting Tuesday.

Dozens came to participate in the social-distant civic event.

Officials said Zoom meetings have been working fine, but they prefer to be with the people for town business.

Russell S Fox, Chairman of Select Board of Town of Southwick told 22News, “Its not perfect, but we have to conduct town business and we have an open town meeting form of government, the purest form of democracy there is so that everybody has opportunity to ask questions and to vote on the budge and any other articles that come before it.”

This was the second outdoor town meeting the town has staged, the first back in March at the beginning of the pandemic.