Southwick holds special holiday lighting celebration for residents

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Many residents are taking part in a special holiday lighting celebration that includes houses throughout the town.

Light up Southwick is a continuation of the town’s 250th birthday celebration. Residents have signed up their decorated houses to be part of a route people can drive, to observe the lights and get in the holiday spirit.

The route includes 33 stops throughout town and it’s something that’s been enjoyed by residents of all ages.

“It makes you proud to live in a small town that would have an event like this,” said Christine Greco, a participant. “With so many people eager to be involved it not only puts a smile on the kids faces but the adults too.”

The Southwick homes on the route will stay lit till December 29.

If you want to take a cruise by the holiday themed homes, click here.