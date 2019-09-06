Southwick officer retires after 40 years

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick police officer is retiring after decades of service in the town.

The police department wished Sgt. Kirk Sanders, also known as ‘The Colonel,’ a happy retirement on Facebook:

Colonel, the Town of Southwick owes you a great deal of gratitude for the 40 dedicated years you gave to this town. All the birthdays, Thanksgivings, Christmas’s you spent sitting in a police cruiser away from your family…… I don’t think there are too many from town that can say they have not crossed your path one way or the other… We wish you a very long, healthy and enjoyable retirement…Cheers to you!!! Southwick Police Department

Southwick Police Officer Kyle Sanders, helped conduct his father’s final sign off over the radio. You can watch Badge #158 sign off in the video above.

Thank you for your service, Sgt. Sanders!