Southwick Planning Board hears from residents on Carvana proposal

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A controversial plan to build a Carvana car processing center in Southwick will be talked about in a public hearing Tuesday night.

The Southwick Planning Board will hear public comment and discuss the proposal. Carvana, which is an online-based used car retailer, wants to build a 200,000 square-foot facility on farmland on College Highway where vehicles will be repaired and cleaned before being sent to other locations.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Southwick Regional School and will also be available via Zoom. The Carvana facility is currently awaiting special permit approval from the town’s planning board.