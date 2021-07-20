Southwick Planning Board hears from residents on Carvana proposal

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A controversial plan to build a Carvana car processing center in Southwick will be talked about in a public hearing Tuesday night.

The Southwick Planning Board will hear public comment and discuss the proposal. Carvana, which is an online-based used car retailer, wants to build a 200,000 square-foot facility on farmland on College Highway where vehicles will be repaired and cleaned before being sent to other locations.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Southwick Regional School and will also be available via Zoom. The Carvana facility is currently awaiting special permit approval from the town’s planning board. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today