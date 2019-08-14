Southwick Police advising residents to lock car doors after recent break-ins

SOUTHWICK, Mass (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is advising residents to lock their car doors after multiple break-ins early Wednesday morning.

According to the Southwick Police Department, two vehicles were stolen in the area of Patriots Way and Lexington Circle.

Police say the video that was obtained so far showed two men walking from house to house checking door handles of vehicles parked in driveways and taking stuff from the cars that were unlocked.

Southwick police are advising residents to lock their vehicles and not leave wallets or anything else valuable in their cars.