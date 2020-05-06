Southwick Police conducting search on Congamond Lake

(Photo from Stephanie via Report It)

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are conducting a search in the area of South Pond on Congamond Lake Wednesday morning.

Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop told 22News, shortly after 9 a.m., police received a report of a kayak floating in South Pond with a life preserver and a paddle in it.

Bishop said they are unable to identify who was operating the kayak or if someone was operating it or if it just floated away.

Southwick Police, State Police Air Wing, Southwick Fire Department, and Environmental Police are all assisting with the search.

MAP: Congamond Lake