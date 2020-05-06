Breaking News
Southwick Police conducting search on Congamond Lake

Southwick Police conducting search on Congamond Lake

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from Stephanie via Report It)

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are conducting a search in the area of South Pond on Congamond Lake Wednesday morning.

Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop told 22News, shortly after 9 a.m., police received a report of a kayak floating in South Pond with a life preserver and a paddle in it.

Bishop said they are unable to identify who was operating the kayak or if someone was operating it or if it just floated away.

Southwick Police, State Police Air Wing, Southwick Fire Department, and Environmental Police are all assisting with the search.

MAP: Congamond Lake

(Photo from Stephanie via Report It)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today