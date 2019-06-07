Southwick Police continue search for missing man





SOUTHWICK, Mass (WWLP) – Southwick Police are looking for a missing man in Southwick Friday.

Southwick Police Department Chief Bishop told 22News, 56-year-old Jeffrey Bober was reported to be despondent and entered the woods behind 249 College Highway Thursday.

Bishop said Bober is a white man about 6-foot-tall with blonde hair, a full beard, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored dirty t-shirt.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bober or if you see an individual matching his description, call Southwick Police at 413-569-5348.

Read More: Southwick Police to continue search for missing man Friday