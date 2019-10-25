Southwick police locate missing mother of three

SOUTHWICK, Mass (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department located a mother of three who had been missing since Thursday morning.

According to the Southwick Police Department, 49-year-old Heather Austin was last seen Thursday morning around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Wendover Road in Springfield. Police say she was last seen driving her car.

Heather was located sometime Friday morning and according to police was “safe and sound.” She was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation and should be returning to her family soon.