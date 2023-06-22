SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway 11-year-old girl.

According to the Southwick Police Department, 11-year-old Amelia Molloy was last seen on Crystal Drive in Southwick at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. She was wearing a pink Nirvana

shirt, gray shorts, and blue shark ﬂip ﬂops. She is believed to be with friends in the Westfield area.

She is described as 5’4″ tall, 125 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Amelia Molloy (Southwick Police Department)

If you have any information or know of her whereabouts, contact the Southwick

Police Department at 413-569-5348.