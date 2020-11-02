Southwick police looking for help to locate bicycle

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Southwick is looking for the public’s help in locating a bicycle that was last seen at the motocross track.

According to Southwick Police Department, crews were working on the motocross track at The Wick 338 when someone allegedly went into a storage container and took the bike. Three boys were seen walking around the area during that time.

The Southwick Police Department say a large box of small bags of potato chips and other snacks were also taken at that time.

If you have any information or know where the bicycle is, contact the Southwick Police Department at 413-569-5348.