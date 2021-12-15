Southwick police looking to identify driver involved in breaking and entering incident

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck involved in a breaking and entering.

According to Southwick Police, the truck in the photos below was allegedly involved in a breaking and entering incident at a landscaping business. The suspect is believed to have taken several landscaping tools and equipment.

Credit: Southwick Police Department

Credit: Southwick Police Department

Credit: Southwick Police Department

The truck has been identified as a gray 2004-2006 Dodge Ram 1500 SRT pickup truck. If you have any information on the vehicle or the owner of the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Southwick Police Department at 413-569-5348 ext. 250. You may remain anonymous.