Southwick Police called to Summer Drive for “medical emergency”

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple police officers were in the Summer Drive area of Southwick early Friday evening.

Southwick Police told 22News they were called to a home on Summer Drive for a medical emergency. Police initially told 22News they had a barricaded person inside the home.

Neighbors on Summer Dr. told 22News at least four officers surrounded the home during the incident. It is unclear when police were first called to the area or what the medical emergency was.

The affected traffic in the area for some time.