SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives from the Southwick Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two people allegedly involved in suspicious activity Thursday night.

According to the Southwick Police Department, the two individuals are persons of interest of suspicious activity on Meadow Lane.

If you are able to identify the individuals in the photo, you are asked to contact the Southwick Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 413-569-5348 ext. 250.