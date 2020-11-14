Southwick police temporarily suspend LTC, FID applications

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department will not be accepting new license to carry (LTC) and FID applications due to the increase in positive cases of COVID-19.

The department said they will be unable to safely fingerprint and photograph applicants as positive cases in the town rise. They will also be limiting the number of people going into the police department.

Southwick police are asking residents to, if possible, avoid entering the front lobby of the station unless it is for an emergency. Filing a complaint or requesting for police services should be handled over the phone.

If you are looking to renew your LTC, you can call 413-569-5348 ext. 644.