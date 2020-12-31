Southwick police warn residents of license to carry scam

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is warning residents of a scam regarding the application or license to carry a firearm.

According to police, some residents have reported receiving a text message regarding an LTC firearms license application. The text says your “LTC Certificate” is ready and it asks you to send personal information so you can obtain said certificate.

In Massachusetts, one does NOT receive a “certificate” for a license to carry and police say you would not be notified by a text message requesting personal information.

If you have a license to carry application pending and receive any kind of message like this, police are advising you to delete the message and do not provide any personal information.

If you are not sure you can contact your local police department licensing office to confirm or deny any such messages you may have received.